Results of parliamentary elections in Argentina to simplify upholding Milei’s vetoes

BUENOS AIRES, October 27. /TASS/. Following the interim parliamentary elections, the ruling La Libertad Avanza (Freedom Advances) party is set to gain between 12 and 14 new seats in the Senate. This, combined with support from the moderate opposition, will facilitate the preservation of President Javier Milei’s veto power in the future, as indicated by the vote count results published on the National Electoral Chamber's website.

Currently, La Libertad Avanza is securing 13 Senate seats. Given that the count is not yet finalized and the margin is minimal in two provinces, the number of legislators could decrease to 12 or increase to 14. Presently, La Libertad Avanza holds 6 senators.

Overriding a presidential veto requires a two-thirds majority vote in both houses of parliament. In the Senate, this amounts to 48 votes. Consequently, La Libertad Avanza will need to secure support from just five to seven senators from the moderate opposition to uphold a veto.

The Argentinian president has repeatedly stated that he will block any bill that threatens the maintenance of a budget surplus. In September and October, Congress managed to override the president’s veto on a bill allocating additional funds to universities, children’s hospitals and disability assistance on three separate occasions. While the new composition of Congress will still not grant La Libertad Avanza an absolute majority, bills approved by the opposition can now be blocked with a higher probability.

Interim parliamentary elections were held in Argentina on October 26, renewing 127 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 of the 72 seats in the Senate. According to the tally of 97% of the votes, La Libertad Avanza is leading in the capital of Argentina and in 15 out of 23 provinces.