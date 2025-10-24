Kim Jong Un says North Korea will always be with Russia — KCNA

SEOUL, October 24. /TASS/. Pyongyang will always be with Moscow, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said, according to the Central Telegraphic Agency of Korea (KCNA).

"In the harsh whirlwinds of history, the Korean-Russian friendship has acquired its eternal vitality, its strength has been tested. Currently, it has reached its peak," Kim Jong Un told an October 23 opening ceremony of the museum in honor of the Korean soldiers who took part in the liberation of the Kursk Region.

He called the friendship between the two countries "a common valuable asset" and expressed confidence that the forces striving for hegemony and despotism will not be able to "stop the development of relations between the DPRK and Russia, which have rallied even more tightly in bloody battles."

"Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. Our friendship and solidarity will be eternal," said Kim Jong Un.

The ceremony was attended by Russian ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora.

"Long live our heroic army! Long live the indestructible Korean-Russian friendship!" the leader concluded his speech.