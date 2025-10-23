US sends B-1 strategic bombers to Venezuela — The Wall Street Journal

NEW YORK, October 23. /TASS/. The United States has sent B-1 Lancer strategic bombers toward Venezuela, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing officials from the US administration.

According to the news outlet, two B-1 supersonic bombers took off from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas on Thursday and conducted a flight near the South American republic. The WSJ noted that the US aircraft did not enter Venezuelan airspace.

The report added that Washington is not deploying the bombers to the region, as the B-1s have sufficient range to reach any point in the Caribbean directly from US territory.