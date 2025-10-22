Trump dismisses report of US lifting restrictions on Kiev’s strikes inside Russia

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has dismissed the Wall Street Journal report of the US lifting restrictions on Ukraine's strikes inside Russia as fake news.

"The Wall Street Journal story on the USA’s approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long-range missiles deep into Russia is fake news! The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US administration officials, that Washington had lifted a key restriction on Ukraine’s use of some Western-supplied missiles for strikes inside Russia.