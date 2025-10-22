{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Trump dismisses report of US lifting restrictions on Kiev’s strikes inside Russia

The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" the president stressed

WASHINGTON, October 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has dismissed the Wall Street Journal report of the US lifting restrictions on Ukraine's strikes inside Russia as fake news.

"The Wall Street Journal story on the USA’s approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long-range missiles deep into Russia is fake news! The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US administration officials, that Washington had lifted a key restriction on Ukraine’s use of some Western-supplied missiles for strikes inside Russia.

UkraineUnited StatesDonald TrumpMilitary operation in Ukraine
EU includes 117 Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ vessels in new sanctions — Dutch foreign minister
David van Weel also said that the EU is already working on the next package of restrictions
Russia repeatedly stated its position on Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the details of Moscow's position are well known to everyone
Russia develops high-speed vertical takeoff interceptor drone to support air defenses
The first batches of hundreds of interceptor drones have been made for trials and the tech firm is preparing for their serial production
Poland to host 2026 international conference on Ukraine's reconstruction — prime minister
According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Warsaw will tangibly benefit from holding the event, as it could attract investment into Poland’s logistics infrastructure, which plays a crucial role in delivering aid and supplies to Ukraine
CIS countries start modernization of joint air defense system
According to Lieutenant General Yury Dashkin, Secretary of the CIS Defense Ministers Council, the agreements that were reached are already being implemented
Szijjarto to discuss Russia-US summit with Rubio, hopes for success
The Hungarian top diplomat expressed hope that his meeting with the US State Secretary would give him a better understanding of the current situation
South Korea seeks to restore trust with North Korea, president says
The new unification minister Chong Dong-yong noted that "a high wall of distrust has been built between Seoul and Pyongyang over years of hostile policy"
Sandu's party single-handedly secures majority in Moldova's parliament
Vasile Tarelev, head of the Future of Moldova party, announced his intention to remain an independent MP
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
No significant obstacles to Putin-Trump meeting — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said the question is whether the parameters defined by the presidents of Russia and the US at the summit in Anchorage will be fleshed out
Russia may introduce retaliatory measures against Norwegian fishing vessels in 2025
According to Ilya Shestakov, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries, the situation is not yet impacting fish stocks
Ukraine decides to recruit contract servicemen aged 18-24 to all military units
Deputy Head of Vladimir Zelensky’s Office Pavel Palisa recalled that the experiment initially involved only several brigades but was later expanded
TotalEnergies' LNG terminal in Le Havre to be closed by the court’s ruling
According to the Ecology for Le Havre association, the facility has not received deliveries for over a year
'Silence regime' at ZNPP sends positive message to all of Europe — senator
Alexander Voloshin noted that the IAEA’s participation in negotiating the "silence regime" demonstrates that "the organization has recently adopted a more pragmatic stance, recognizing that it is Russia that ensures the safety of the plant and does not hinder the work of international experts"
Ukraine may still be developing components for biological weapons — Russian MFA
Moscow see this as a direct national security threat," added Konstantin Vorontsov
Russia will not allow itself to be drawn into costly arms race — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "Russia has learned the lessons of history"
Putin calls today's nuclear forces training 'scheduled'
The strategic nuclear forces drill was conducted under the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces’ supreme commander-in-chief
Europe works on plan to resolve conflict in Ukraine — Bloomberg
Implementation of the plan will be monitored by a special council chaired by US President Donald Trump
Russian diplomat comments on reports of Lavrov-Rubio meeting allegedly put on hold
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that it was impossible to put on hold what had not been agreed on
What we know about impact of last night’s Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Overnight, Russian air defense units destroyed or intercepted 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions
Non-Proliferation Treaty remains key to maintaining global peace — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons was one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities
Germany to organize online meeting on Ukraine on August 13 on eve of Putin-Trump summit
"Among other things, further options for pressure on Russia will be considered at the talks," Stefan Kornelius, the official representative of the German government, said
French prosecutors open investigation into death threats to ex-president in prison
Three people who threatened the ex-president have been isolated, the TV channel said
Price of Brent oil up above $63 per barrel on ICE first since October 15
The Brent price was up by 2.77%
EC claims UK, Canada support expropriation of Russian assets
The reparation proposal allegedly "stops short of confiscation of Russian assets," the European Commissioner for Economy said
Ukrainian terrorism outbursts coincide with peace process intensification — diplomat
"Those who sponsor and control the Kiev puppet regime cannot but know that they set goals for the destruction and mutilation of people, causing damage to civilian infrastructure," Yulia Zhdanova said
US may take radical measures to oust Zelensky — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov noted that a similar procedure had been implemented regarding Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s president in 2010-2014
EU supplied to Kiev about 1.6 mln munitions since early 2025 — European commissioner
The European Union increased its own production of artillery shells from 300,000 in 2023 to 2 million in 2025
Zelensky tried to bribe Trump but did not succeed, Ukraine’s opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that that the US president toyed with Zelensky like a cat with a mouse, mocking him about the possibility of constructing a tunnel between the US and Russia
Trump to agree with Putin’s proposal to extend New START Treaty — US analyst
Andrew Napolitano believes that the New START Treaty will be discussed at the next meeting between Putin and Trump
Pashinyan denies involvement in arrest of opposition mayor of Gyumri
The Armenian prime minister also said he could not judge the events in Gyumri
Jeffrey Sachs calls US out for undermining UN, turning away from multilateralism
In the expert's opinion, returning to multilateralism will take cooperation from all key world powers - Russia, the United States, China, and India
Pope Francis condemns Ukraine’s attack on Donetsk market — Union of Old Believers chief
"Pope Francis strongly condemns the strikes on Donetsk and strongly calls for talks," Leonid Sevastyanov, chairman of the World Union of Old Believers, said, adding that the pontiff thinks that conflict in Ukraine has reached a deadlock
German authorities seek to confiscate over 720 million euros belonging to Russian bank
In June 2022, the bank, which is not named, was placed on the European Union’s sanctions list
State Duma passes amendments to Russian federal budget for 2025
The federal budget deficit will amount to 5.736 trillion rubles, or $73 bln
Russia’s Federation Council denounces agreement with US on plutonium disposal
The agreement provided for each party to dispose of 34 tons of weapons-grade plutonium declared excess to military programs
"We came here to become Russians": why a large American family moved to Russia
October 19 marks Father's Day in Russia. American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, who moved to Russia with his family, is celebrating the holiday alongside Russians
Macron admits Ukraine’s EU candidacy bid was only possible due to ongoing conflict
The French president noted that France, Germany, Italy and Romania, whose leaders had visited Kiev on Thursday, shared that opinion
Trump tried 'to sober Zelensky up' at White House — senator
According to Alexander Voloshin, after the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin Donald Trump's actual position became clear: "denying reality is now unacceptable"
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 81.65 rubles for October 23
The official euro exchange rate has been raised by 9 kopecks to 94.7543 rubles
Putin will not attend G20 summit personally — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia will be represented at a worthy level
Trump says still in process of deciding whether to meet with Putin
The US leader noted that he "doesn't want to have a waste of time"
Press review: Trump calls Putin before meeting Zelensky as Hamas, Israel on brink of war
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 20th
Ukrainian extremist website adds toddlers to its database for third day in row
The website claims that the kids "deliberately violated the state border" and "infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine by traveling to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics via a checkpoint in Russia’s Rostov Region
Trump plan on shaky ground as Hamas moves to reassert control over Gaza — media
The actions of Hamas, the piece notes, are intended "to send a clear message that the militant group is back as the only visible authority inside the Gaza Strip"
DPRK military actively involved in demining Kursk border area — governor
Alexander Khinshtein emphasized that the area remains contaminated with land mines, unexploded ordnance, aerial bombs, and shells – hazards that pose major risks
Press review: EU mulls Russian asset use for Ukraine and Fatah disputes Hamas postwar rule
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 22nd
EU opposes peace initiatives to continue making money off Ukraine conflict — Russian envoy
"After failing to achieve their goals in Ukraine, European countries have now set on a course for militarization and preparations for a high-intensity conflict with ‘a comparable adversary,'" Yulia Zhdanova pointed out
Contacts between Russian, Thai military crucial in current realities — ambassador
Relations between Thailand and Russia are developing steadily in various fields, including trade, culture, and, of course, tourism, Yevgeny Tomikhin said
Russia’s total gas production in nine months of 2025 down 4% to 479.6 bcm — Rosstat
In particular, natural gas production from January to September amounted to 404 billion cubic meters, a decrease of 3.6% year-on-year
Sarkozy begins to write book in jail — attorney
Lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois said that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed in a nine-square-meter cell
Blast kills four people at Urals plant — governor
Several others injured, Alexey Texler said
US oil inventories down 1 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy
The current stock level is 4% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year
Rodrigo Paz's rival congratulates him on his victory in Bolivian presidential election
Jorge Quiroga noted that his team had received reports of violations during the vote count
Special op achieving its goals, to conclude with success — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat also thanked "the Ethiopian friends for their objective, thoughtful, and balanced stance on the events unfolding around Ukraine"
Russian wine to be present in all price categories — Industry Ministry
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said that sales of Russian wine already reached good volumes
Blast rips through Urals plant killing people — Texler
Governor said that there is no threat to residents of the city and civilian objects
ICBM, cruise missiles launched during nuclear exercise — Kremlin
The Russian strategic defensive forces are based on combat-ready troops of the Aerospace Force that integrates the missile attack early warning system, the space control system, the anti-ballistic missile, space and air defense systems
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region
Law enforcers dismiss as fake news Russia’s alleged strike on kindergarten in Kharkov
According to the source, the strike was delivered at a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) assembly workshop and there was never a kindergarten at the site
US vice president to visit Israel on October 21 to preserve deal with Hamas — newspaper
According to the report, the Trump administration hopes "to build on the ceasefire to realize an ambitious post-war vision for Gaza"
Russia hopes Canada plans for peace in Arctic, not competition — envoy
Russia has always been committed to keeping it a low-tension region and self-restrained its presence there to securing borders, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said
Western intelligence using terrorists to destabilize world situation — Russian intel chief
The US and its allies continue to deliberately blur the definition of international terrorism as they apply double standards to assessing internal conflicts in other countries, Sergey Naryshkin noted
Parties no closer to agreeing on final non-proliferation treaty — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that the 11th Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference would be held in April-May 2026
Russian forces successfully land on Karantin Island in Kherson
"The mission was challenging - crossing the water under potential fire and establishing a foothold for further advances," the reconnaissance platoon’s commander said
Hungary not going to honor ICC arrest warrant for Putin — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto previously stated that Hungary is ready to provide all the necessary conditions for the US and Russian presidents to conduct talks in a secure and calm environment
US to tighten sanctions on Russia on October 22-23 — Bessent
Secretary of the Treasury did not provide any details
Court in Slovakia slaps 21-year prison sentence on assailant of Slovak PM Fico — TV
Juraj Cintula was found guilty of terrorism charges
US Vice President Vance arrives in Israel on visit — media
Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said on October 20 that Vance will stay in Israel for "several days" and will hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
US lifts key restriction on Kiev's use of some missiles for strikes inside Russia — WSJ
Russia has repeatedly said that long-range missile strikes are not carried out by Kiev but by Western countries, noted newspaper
Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Trade turnover between Russia, Uzbekistan up 8% in 9M 2025
Russia is at the top position in the export structure of Uzbekistan
MAKS air show scheduled for 2026 and 2027
The event will be organized by the Russian ministry of industry and trade and the Rostec state corporation
No obstacles to Putin-Trump meeting, media leaks: Foreign Ministry statements
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, preparations for the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are ongoing
Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to discuss governance of Gaza Strip — TV
The TV channel did not say whether one of the largest factions, Fatah, headed by President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, will come for the consultations
Trump consulted with Bannon on eve of quarrel with Zelensky — The Atlantic
Former chief political advisor Steve Bannon spent about 30 minutes explaining why he doesn't like the deal and why he doesn't trust the Ukrainian leader
Kamaz to increase exports by 10% in 2025 — CEO
Kamaz also made a series of gas-fueled buses ordered by Gazprom, Sergey Kogogin said
Immediate ceasefire would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister reiterated that it is crucial to resolve the issue at its core and address its root causes
Growing number of Arab states interested in Russia’s nuclear expertise — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt, El Dabaa NPP, is a flagship project
Iran’s parliament considering withdrawal from nuclear proliferation treaty — MP
Earlier, member of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Mejlis, Ebrahim Rezai, stressed that this document was supposed to ensure Iran's security, "and not become the reason for its absence"
Trump is preparing Zelensky for future 'deal' with Russia — senator
Igor Kastyukevich said that Donald Trump is organizing this "moral and psychological crash course" for Vladimir Zelensky to allow him to get used to and reconcile himself with the subsequent decisions he will have to make
US refrains from backing EU plan to use Russian assets for helping Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the report, the US indicated risks to the market stability as the cause of it reluctance
NATO hostility could lead to a clash between nuclear powers, Russian senior diplomat warns
Among the corresponding negative factors, Sergey Ryabkov highlighted the development by this self-proclaimed nuclear alliance of so-called joint nuclear missions
Media outlets spread fake news to undermine upcoming Russia-US summit — official
Special representative of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that preparations for the summit are underway
Tax burden totals 34.4% of GDP in 2025 — finance minister
The total tax burden, excluding oil and gas tax deductions, is approximately 30%, Anton Siluanov said
Ministry believes VAT hike by 2 percentage points won’t have major impact on inflation
The VAT increase will enable the Central Bank of Russia to ease its monetary policy, the minister added
Zelensky signs law to deploy sailors to Ukrainian ships in NATO ports
The law allows the government to deploy units of the Ukrainian army to Turkey and Great Britain
Russia affirms commitments to build first nuclear plant in Kazakhstan — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said that a lot of attention is paid to assisting in provision of energy security through joint thermal and hydro power projects
US Senate committee approves three anti-Russian bills
The American lawmakers passed a bill aimed at using sovereign Russian assets frozen in the United States for financial assistance to Kiev
Woman injured by explosion of unidentified device in south of Russia — TASS
The suspect was detained, and is now under interrogation
IN BRIEF: Kiev’s military resources almost exhausted, Shoigu states at security conference
According to the defense minister, Ukraine's defeat will become "a factor in combating modern neocolonialism"
Register of miners being compiled by finance ministry already includes 1,364 specialists
The ministry has decided to tax mining, said Minister Anton Siluanov
Bolivia’s president elect positively assesses BRICS
"BRICS is a good trade association," Rodrigo Paz said
Hezbollah must become normal political party after disarmament — Lebanese PM
Nawaf Salam said that the Lebanese authorities support US President Donald Trump's plan to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip because it provides for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave without requiring the displacement of local residents
Gasoline prices set new record at SPIMEX — trading data
Ai-92 regular gasoline prices moved up by 0.76% to 72,510 rubles per metric ton
Polish threats to security of Putin’s plane show readiness for terrorist attacks — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that currently, Vladimir Zelensky and his team are still being provoked by the Poles
Hungary’s top diplomat warns of leaks, fake news ahead of Putin-Trump meeting
"From the moment the Peace Summit in Budapest was announced, it was obvious that many would do everything possible to stop it from happening," Peter Szijjarto stressed
No agreement on Lavrov-Rubio meeting in Budapest — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned against spreading information that "something has been canceled"
