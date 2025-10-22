Hungarian official slams top Polish diplomat’s remark about blowing up Druzhba pipeline

BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s statement in which he expressed hope that the Ukrainian military would be able to blow up the Druzhba (of Friendship) oil pipeline was shocking and irresponsible, Zoltan Kovacs, Hungarian secretary of state for public diplomacy and relations, said.

"A shocking statement from the Polish foreign minister! Radoslaw Sikorski hopes that the Ukrainians will blow up the Friendship oil pipeline, which provides Hungary with energy. This is the most blatant example of warmongering," he wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

The Hungarian official pointed out that "this irresponsible statement is endangering long-term friendship between Poland and Hungary and Hungary’s energy security." "Blowing up the oil pipeline would not bring us closer to peace, but would lead to an escalation of war. We will not let this happen," Kovacz added.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has repeatedly pointed out that Sikorski was one of the most pro-war politicians in Europe. Hungary condemned Sikorski’s position after he welcomed a Polish court’s refusal to extradite a Ukrainian national suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions to Germany.