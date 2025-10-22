Sweden confirms plans to sell up to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets to Kiev

STOCKHOLM, October 22. /TASS/. Stockholm intends to sell from 100 to 150 JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets to Kiev, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said following the signing of a defense agreement with Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, the SVT TV channel reported that Sweden plans to sell 120 such fighter jets to Ukraine. According to the government, the deal could be paid for using frozen Russian assets.

"This is the beginning of a long journey, but it brings us one step closer to a major export deal between SAAB and Sweden with Ukraine," the Swedish prime minister said at a press conference. "We are talking about 100-150 JAS Gripen E fighter jets," he emphasized.

The JAS 39 Gripen E is the latest version of the Swedish fighter jet developed by SAAB. It is equipped with a more powerful engine than previous models, has a longer range, and features improved radar and electronic equipment.