Zelensky signs law to deploy sailors to Ukrainian ships in NATO ports

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed the law "On approval of the decree 'On the deployment of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states,'" according to the Verkhovna Rada parliament's website.

The bill, initiated by Zelensky, was submitted to parliament on September 22 and approved on October 9. The law allows the government to deploy units of the Ukrainian army to Turkey and Great Britain. Earlier, Defense Minister Denis Shmygal said this law is necessary for Ukraine to receive sophisticated military equipment and train personnel to operate it.

The law says that Ukraine can now send 106 military personnel to Turkey on the corvette Getman Ivan Mazepa, 39 military personnel to Great Britain on the anti-mine ship Cherkassy, 39 military personnel to the anti-mine ship Chernigov, 39 military personnel to the anti-mine ship Mariupol, 39 troops to the Genichesk anti-mine ship, and 20 troops for the management of the flotilla's mine warfare division.

The Rada passed a law allowing the government to send a military contingent to other states in February 2025, and Zelensky signed the document in March. During martial law, the army may be deployed to other states and located on the territory of such states "to carry out activities related to ensuring national security and defense, repelling and deterring armed aggression against Ukraine, and protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity."