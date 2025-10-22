Argentina-Russia contacts not severed but less active — parliament member

BUENOS AIRES, October 22. /TASS/. Contacts between Argentina and Russia are currently on a decline, yet they have not been severed and still hold the potential for revitalization, according to Marcela Pagano, a member of parliament and head of the friendship group with Russia in Argentina’s lower house. Speaking to TASS, she emphasized that despite fluctuations in relations, a rupture is not evident.

"In the history of our countries' relations, there have been periods of both prosperity and lesser engagement. What we are experiencing now is more of a tactical pause rather than a break. This temporary slowdown has not damaged the bonds between our peoples," Pagano explained.

She also highlighted that, despite the slowdown in diplomatic exchanges, active cultural and social contacts continue. Trade relations persist as well. In 2024, Argentina exported approximately $368.9 million worth of goods to Russia, primarily agricultural products, maintaining a positive trade balance. While these figures are modest, Pagano considers them indicative of ongoing economic sustainability.

October 22 marks a significant milestone - the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Argentina in 1885.