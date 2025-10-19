Israel notified US in advance about strike on Gaza Strip — media

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. Israel notified the Washington administration in advance about its plans to deliver strikes on the southern Gaza Strip, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said, citing sources.

"Israel notified the [US President Donald] Trump administration in advance of the strikes through the U.S. command center that oversees the ceasefire, US and Israeli officials said," he wrote on X. He cited a source, saying that Israel did not ask permission to deliver retaliation strikes on Hamas.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that that the Israeli military had delivered a strike near the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip in retaliation to fire opened by radicals. The IDF accused Hamas of flagrantly violating the ceasefire in the enclave. According to the IDF, Hamas launched an anti-tank missile and opened gunfire at Israeli soldiers "operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement." Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with the top brass. He accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered to take strong measures against radicals in Gaza.

Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, however denied its involvement in the incident, saying that it has been out of touch with its supported in the southern Gaza Strip since March.