US plans more meetings with Russia than before Alaska summit — WSJ

NEW YORK, October 19. /TASS/. Washington plans to hold more preliminary meetings with Russia at a low level than during the preparation of the summit in Alaska, hoping to lay the foundation for an agreement, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to it, the US delegation will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio instead of special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

On October 16, Putin and Trump had their eighth telephone talk since the beginning of the year. After the 2.5 hour-conversation Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin preparing a new meeting of the leaders, which could take place in Budapest. According to him, the Hungarian capital was proposed by the American leader, and the Russian president supported the idea. Later, Trump said that the meeting could take place within two weeks. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit, specifying that this work "began on Thursday evening.".