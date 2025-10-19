Germany recalls ambassador to Tbilisi for consultations over Georgia’s anti-EU position

BERLIN, October 19. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry has recalled German Ambassador to Tbilisi Peter Fischer for consultations in connection with the anti-European position of the Georgian side.

"For many months, the Georgian leadership has been campaigning against the EU, Germany and personally German ambassador Fischer. In this regard, the German Foreign Minister [Johann Wadephul] has decided to recall ambassador Fischer for consultations on further actions," the German Foreign Ministry said on X.

On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council will consider this issue.

On October 2, the German Foreign Ministry protested to Georgia’s charge d'affaires in Berlin in connection with the treatment of the German ambassador. On September 24, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said that Fischer was told that Tbilisi was concerned about his encouraging radicalism and participation in the trials taking place in the country. The Foreign Ministry also inquired about the grounds for the outrage of the German Embassy, which on September 10 condemned the Georgian authorities’ accusations of supporting radicalism and called on them to stop spreading disinformation. The Georgian Foreign Ministry called such accusations a new attempted attack.

The German Foreign Ministry denied Georgia’s statements saying that Fischer represented the position of the German government and adhered to the established rules.

Previously, Fischer had repeatedly criticized actions of the ruling Georgian Dream -Democratic Georgia party and called them anti-European. He has also attended court hearings of opposition politicians, activists, and journalists many times and spoke out in support of them. The Georgian leadership regularly criticizes Fischer and some other European ambassadors for supporting the protesters in the country and accuses them of encouraging radicalism.