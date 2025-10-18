{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Syria, Russia in talks on military bases — minister

New agreements are yet to be signed, Asaad al-Shaibani added

TUNIS, October 19. /TASS/. Syria and Russia are discussing the review of agreements signed under the previous government, including those related to Russia’s military bases on its territory, the Syrian transitional government’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani told the Al-Ikhbaria Syria television channel in an interview, adding that new agreements are yet to be signed.

In his words, "the start of relations with Russia was gradual" and "there are no new agreements in force" between the two countries at this point.

"There were agreements with the previous regime, and, of course, we did not accept them and they were suspended. By now, we have not reached new deals," the minister said. "At this point, Russian bases are a subject of negotiations, and their role is under review."

In his words, the sides need to decide "what the Russian presence will be, if it remains."

According to al-Shaibani, all these questions were on the table during the recent talks between Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

On October 15, al-Sharaa made a working visit to Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time. During the talks, the Syrian leader expressed Damascus’s desire to "restart" its relations with Moscow.

Russia operates two military facilities in Syria - the Tartus naval logistics base and the Hmeymim air base located 20 km southeast of Latakia. The Soviet base in Tartus was established in 1971 under a bilateral agreement. Russia set up its air task force in Syria on September 30, 2015 to provide support to the Syrian army in fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

On October 13, during a meeting with journalists from Arab countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Syria would like to maintain Russian military bases in the country, but may repurpose them for different tasks amid new realities.

Syria
Over 100,000 take to streets of New York to protest against Trump’s policies
"We had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their first amendment rights and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests," the police said
Read more
Russian Energy Ministry expects coal exports to remain over 200 mln tons
According to Russian Deputy Minister Dmitry Islamov, the number will stay at the level of 2024
Read more
Drug cartel’s submarine destroyed by US strike — Trump
"US Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics," the US leader said
Read more
Trump says US so far has no plans to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine — media
The US leader made clear his priority now is diplomacy
Read more
Air defenses down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night — Defense Ministry
Twelve drones were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Read more
European 'party of war' may try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting, expert warns
American studies expert Malek Dudakov pointed out that certain circles in Europe saw a potential peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue as a threat to their political positions and influence
Read more
Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
The lava fountains are reaching heights of 500 meters, according to the report
Read more
US lawmaker posts documents on JFK assassination provided by Russian envoy
The declassified Soviet documents will be officially published in Russia in November
Read more
Tomahawks’ supplies to be culmination of failed US policy on Ukraine — expert
"It is not a path to peace, but the next logical step toward the US-Russia conflict long desired by the hawks," Eldar Mamedov said
Read more
Thousands gather in downtown Washington to protest against Trump’s policies
Among them were Congress members from the Democratic Party
Read more
Russia bans exports of oil, petroleum products to Ukraine
The Russian prime minister also declared extension of the ban on imports of certain Ukrainian goods
Read more
Russia to ban gasoline exports for all, diesel fuel exports for non-producers by year-end
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that the ban on gasoline exports will not apply to fuel supplies under intergovernmental agreements
Read more
West still pursuing its ‘mad dream’ of defeating Russia — foreign intel chief
SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin noted that these cries and moans had quieted down somewhat over the past year
Read more
Development of Hainan Free Trade Port draws global attention — Hainan Daily
The newspaper’s authors noted that in recent years, the authorities of Hainan Province have been able to establish the political and institutional framework necessary for actively attracting foreign investment
Read more
Surgutneftegas to maintain oil output in 2024 at level of 2023
In the fall of 2023, Vladimir Bogdanov said that Surgutneftegas had reduced oil production in accordance with its obligations under the OPEC+ agreement and would keep it at 152,000 tons per day until the end of the year
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Center makes Ukraine lose up to 545 troops in past day
The Ukrainian armed forces also lost up three armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and four artillery systems, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Savchuk said
Read more
Russian Forces liberate Pleshcheyevka in Donetsk People’s Republic
At the same time, the Defense Ministry reported that Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 1,565 Ukrainian fighters over the past 24 hours
Read more
Lavrov lists terms of peace treaty with Ukraine, including denazification
According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow has remained open to a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but the talks should focus on a lasting peace, not a ceasefire
Read more
Trump’s plans to meet with Putin came as surprise for Zelensky, arriving in US — Axios
According to the portal, before the phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Zelensky was very optimistic about his planned meeting with Donald Trump
Read more
FACTBOX: Explosion occurs at factory in Russia's Bashkortostan
Eight people were injured and are receiving medical treatment
Read more
Russian Deputy Prime Minister sees no need in petroleum products import
The Russian government resolved earlier to slash import duties on petroleum products to zero until mid-2026 as part of efforts to stabilize the fuel market in the country
Read more
Press review: Putin, Trump agree to meet again as EU prepares Ukraine for prolonged war
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 17th
Read more
Upcoming Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest is 'slap in the face' of EU — media
European countries will have to grant permission for the presidential plane to fly over their territory, despite sanctions and the International Criminal Court warrant, the newspaper pointed out
Read more
Large package of documents to be prepared for BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Russia plans more than a hundred various BRICS events throughout its presidency
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Novak proposes to Syrian authorities to resume work of commission on economic cooperation
The Russian Deputy Prime Minister also said that Moscow confirms its readiness to launch a number of projects aimed at providing Syria with food, fuel, and pharmaceutical products both on a commercial basis and as part of humanitarian aid
Read more
Evacuation of injured from Gaza impossible until Hamas returns hostages’ bodies — official
Megawer also noted that the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border will be overseen by security forces of the Palestinian National Authority and staff from the EU mission
Read more
Russia’s antimonopoly service demands Apple preinstall Russian search engine
According to the letter, Apple is violating consumer protection rules, which require that complex electronic devices, such as smartphones, have a search engine from Russia or the EAEU preinstalled
Read more
Discussions of Russia-US tunnel project begin, Russian official says
Special Representative of the Russian President for Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmiriev said earlier that the tunnel could be completed in under eight years and that the costs would not exceed $8 billion
Read more
Indian imports of Russian oil accelerates in October — news agency
Indian imports of Russian oil totaled about 1.8 mln barrels per day
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East wipes out 300 Ukrainian troops, 16 drone control points
Battlegroup spokesman Alexey Yakovlev specified that the enemy also lost ten motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and six Starlink satellite terminals
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
West instructed Russia on freedom of speech for years, now it wants to ban it — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the reaction of Western elites on a new interpretation of events was primitive and straightforward
Read more
Lukoil refinery in Bulgaria retains right to process Russian oil for one year
The debate between the authors of the initiative, representatives of the ruling majority, and the opposition lasted about three hours
Read more
Ties with IAEA 'not smooth' due to 'double standards' in its documents — Rosatom CEO
Alexey Likhachev noted that key concerns involve the operations of the IAEA Board of Governors where only representatives from two European countries, Hungary and Switzerland, as well as IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, are being objective
Read more
Shoigu inspects defense contractor making electronic warfare equipment
The ministry said the defense minister checked up on production at a company that makes radioelectronic warfare equipment for the Russian armed forces
Read more
Russia’s response to Tomahawks in Kiev could be military cooperation with Cuba — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the ratified agreement expands the military cooperation
Read more
Russian government to take new measures to stabilize fuel prices — Deputy PM
It is noted that there is no shortage of supply on the fuel market of the country now and there is a balance on the stock exchange
Read more
Top Russian security official slams West for triggering crises, conflicts
Sergey Shoigu also emphasized that Western intelligence agencies "carry out acts of information and psychological warfare aimed at destroying the fundamental moral and cultural norms, traditional religious standards, and the institutions of marriage and the family"
Read more
Demonstration against EU’s militarization, conflict with Russia begins in Vienna
The movement has singled out a separate protest against the EU's enemy-building policies, "in particular, against Russophobia"
Read more
L’Oreal files 31 trademark applications with Rospatent since beginning of 2025
In 2022, the French company L’Oreal announced the suspension of direct sales and investments in Russia
Read more
Anti-Russian sanctions undermine fight against climate change — Foreign Ministry
Maksim Musikhin added that, in the context of the obligation to cooperate, the Russian Foreign Ministry drew the Court’s attention to the issue of illegal unilateral coercive measures.
Read more
Kiev pummels Zaporozhye nuke, authorities doing their best to protect — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky noted that any actions could be expected from the Ukrainian regime, this is why all forces at the station are always ready
Read more
Gazprom as strong in economic sense as previously - Miller
The company feels absolutely confident about the future, Chairman of the Management Committee Alexey Miller said
Read more
Europe's energy crisis shows renewables yet unable to meet all demands — Russian official
According to Nikolai Patrushev, every country needs to develop "a formula for the interdependence of its economy and environmental protection efforts" that would be in line with the Paris Climate Agreement
Read more
Trump says he tells Russia, Ukraine to 'stop right now at battle line'
Donald Trump emphasized that otherwise "it gets too complicated"
Read more
Trump confident Ukrainian settlement process runs ‘pretty well’
US President expressed confidence that the conflict would be resolved
Read more
Total of 336,000 people sign contracts with Russian army in 2025 — Medvedev
According to the politician, "every region, every constituent entity of the Russian Federation, every recruitment center is doing its part"
Read more
Hamas to hand over bodies of two more hostages to Israel — statement
The location of the handover and the names of hostages, whose bodies will be collected by the Red Cross, have not yet been announced
Read more
Zelensky briefs European leaders on meeting with Trump
European leaders promised to expand their support to Ukraine in order to make Russia engage in serious talks, German Government Spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said
Read more
Russian Security Council prepares to update national security strategy — head
The science and expert council of the Russian Security Council, created in December 2024, is "actively taking part in this work, ensuring a profound scientific study of national security issues and assessment of existing challenges and threats," Sergey Shoigu noted
Read more
Ukraine’s shelling attacks on ZNPP geared to make region unfit for living — governor
The biggest problem is that Ukrainian artillery can reach coastal areas, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Read more
Russia says intends to expand security coordination with China in Asia-Pacific region
The ministry said that, despite unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures, as well as non-market methods of competition from the West, practical cooperation is successfully gaining momentum
Read more
Zaporozhye NPP, Rosseti specialists begin repairs on damaged power line
The plant emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry plays a key role in ensuring the work can be carried out in an area under active shelling by Ukrainian forces
Read more
Zelensky agrees with Trump that parties to Ukraine conflict should stop where they are
Vladimir Zelensky also acknowledged that the issue of territories would be brought to the negotiation table
Read more
Russia-Alaska tunnel would be attractive to China, but costs exceed benefits — experts
According to Dmitry Zavyalov, from an economic perspective, such a facility could only be useful as part of a larger logistics infrastructure, which would have to be built largely from scratch
Read more
Czech operator of Druzhba pipeline confirms disruptions in oil supplies
The pipeline operator said that it is working to determine the causes of the incident
Read more
No doubts US is behind Nord Stream sabotage acts — Lavrov
On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system
Read more
Tunnel between Russia, US would embody Peace through Development concept — expert
"It is obvious to President Trump that the normalization of US-Russian relations will open tremendous prospects for the development of the economic cooperation between the two countries," Helga Zepp LaRouche, the founder of the Schiller Institute, said
Read more
Western media abuse their monopoly position — Putin
The president recalled that the leading Western media outlets almost always published whatever they wanted under the guise of objective news
Read more
Thousands of people protest against Trump's policy in New York City
Protesters with banners gathered in Times Square and marched in a single column along one of the city's central streets
Read more
Russian government extends ban on gasoline exports until September 30, 2025
The Cabinet added that this decision is aimed at maintaining a stable situation on the domestic fuel market
Read more
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Read more
Trump assumes Russia trying to delay resolution of Ukrainian crisis
The US president also expressed confidence that the Russian leader "wants to make a deal"
Read more
Ukraine using sophisticated means to damage infrastructure in Zaporozhye Region
Region’s governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the authorities were taking all possible countermeasures
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 215 troops in one day due to Russia’s South battlegroup’s actions
Units of the South battlegroup improved their positions along the forward edge
Read more
Number of people demonstrating against conflict with Russia in Vienna growing
At least 300 participants were previously reported
Read more
Russia, Serbia looking for optimal decision on NIS to overcome US sanctions
"In the current environment, our Serbian partners and we have to look for an optimal solution to overcome problems artificially created by the US administration," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Ukraine eliminates group of its own soldiers for attempting to surrender in Kharkov Region
They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack
Read more
Russian naval group arrives at China’s Qingdao port on visit — Defense Ministry
The visit envisages scheduled meetings of the Russian naval group’s command staff with the military command of the Chinese naval base and mutual ship attendance, the ministry said
Read more
Europe sets all-time record for LNG imports during summer season
Overall, since the beginning of the year, LNG inflows from terminals into Europe’s gas transmission system have remained at record levels, already exceeding 110 bln cubic meters
Read more
Rafah crossing on Gaza Strip-Egypt border to reopen on October 20
The text emphasizes that this will enable Palestinian citizens who are in Egypt to return to the Gaza Strip
Read more
Copenhagen's openly anti-Russian stance makes relations thaw a no-go — envoy
Vladimir Barbin noted that Denmark’s aggressive anti-Russian policy has led to a decline in mutual trade volume compared to 2021 by about seven to eight times
Read more
Moscow’s mission calls on UN chief to condemn attacks on Russian reporters
The mission stressed that the lack of direct condemnation undermined trust in the UN Secretariat’s ability to take a firm stand on protecting freedom of speech
Read more
Poland not to extradite to Germany Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Streams — PAP
The court also canceled his temporary detention
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Iran did not want to violate nuclear deal, says top Russian diplomat
Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Europe did not comply with its commitments
Read more
Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon to make closest approach to Earth on October 21
The object is of particular interest to astrophotographers, especially professionals: through high-precision instruments, it appears as an "exceptionally beautiful" target
Read more
Zelensky is openly lying about situation around ZNPP, says Russian diplomat
Zelensky has repeatedly said in a bid to accuse Russia that no power is fed to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant because of our actions, Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Missile attack under way in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi — authorities
Sochi residents were asked to take all the necessary safety measures
Read more
Western technologies in fuel, energy sector may any moment become unavailable — Putin
This is today’s reality, the Russian president said
Read more
US hopes Kiev won’t need Tomahawk missiles, Trump says
The US leader hopes to be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks
Read more
Restoring external power supply to Zaporozhye NPP to take about one week — Grossi
Grossi said that Today’s start of the repairs marks a significant step forward in our determined efforts to restore off-site power to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which for the past several weeks has been forced to rely on emergency diesel generators for electricity, which is clearly not sustainable
Read more
Putin-Trump talks in Budapest won’t change special op goals — analyst
Finnish journalist Janus Putkonen noted that the demilitarization of Ukraine is "the most important thing," as only this will allow "the threat to Russian soldiers and civilians to finally be removed"
Read more
Trump to keep working towards peaceful settlement in Ukraine — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that the US leader "works around the clock in the pursuit of peace"
Read more
Corridor between Ukraine, Russia in Vasilyevka to stay closed — governor
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the corridor "did more harm than good" for the Russian side
Read more
Venezuela, Russia expand mutually advantageous economic cooperation — Maduro
According to Nicolas Maduro, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed the implementation of joint investment projects in a phone conversation with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez
Read more
Police officers guarding US embassy in Colombia suffer injured in protests
The demonstrators were protesting against US foreign policy
Read more
Trump, Zelensky disagree on future of Ukraine conflict — TV
According to the TV channel, the White House meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky "as a tense, frank and, at times, uncomfortable discussion"
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
China, India agree with accords reached in Alaska — expert
Finnish journalist Janus Putkonen also noted that Russian officials had repeatedly said that the Alaska agreements "are still there and all agreements remain in force"
Read more
Russia wants to revive five-party security consultations with Latin America — secretary
Sergey Shoigu also called Venezuela one of Russia’s key allies and strategic partners in Latin America and globally
Read more
Zelensky holds phone call with European leaders after meeting with Trump — media
According to a source in the Ukrainian delegation, it was a group call
Read more
Russia to regard Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine as hostile action — SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin said this issue was discussed yesterday during a phone conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America
Read more
Trump says he discussed situation around Iran in detail with Putin, mentioned Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine are carrying out "the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged," the US leader added
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost around 1,565 troops in past 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry
Russian forces have also struck a drone operator training center of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine
Read more
US VP Vance believes Hegseth's tie was dyed in colors of US flag, not Russia's
Hegseth arrived at the meeting on October 17 wearing a tie with wide stripes of white, blue, and red
Read more
Repair work to restore external power supply to Zaporozhye NPP begins — Grossi
"Restoration of off-site power is crucial for nuclear safety and security," the IAEA press service quoted Grossi
Read more
Lavrov worries potential IAEA inspections of Iranian facilities could be leaked to public
The Russian foreign minister also pointed to broader concerns about the neutrality of international institutions
Read more