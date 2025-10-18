VIENNA, October 18. /TASS/. A demonstration by Austria’s Movement for Peace drew at least 300 people outside the Vienna West Train Station. Participants are protesting against the militarization of the EU and the conflict with Russia. The number of protesters could increase during a subsequent peaceful march through the center of the Austrian capital, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

"The EU's current war-oriented line leads to massive expenditures on rearmament, which imposes a burden on peacekeeping, the provision of state social guarantees, and the growth of prosperity. The Austrian government is seeking to join the NATO military alliance. In this way, it acts against the neutrality enshrined in the constitution and the wishes of the country's inhabitants who want peace," the organizers of the event said. They do not rule out that the number of protesters could increase to 3,000.

The demonstration is being held in support of the practical implementation of the Austrian principle of neutrality in international affairs, against the 800 bln euro EU rearmament plan, the Sky Shield initiative, the transportation of weapons through the territory of the republic, and "Austria's de facto tacit entry into NATO." The movement has singled out a separate protest against the EU's enemy-building policies, "in particular, against Russophobia." Demonstrators are calling for the lifting of "illegal sanctions, for example, against Russia.".