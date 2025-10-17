Poland not to extradite to Germany Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Streams — PAP

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Warsaw District Court has ruled not to extradite a Ukrainian citizen suspected of blowing up Nord Streams to Germany and overturned the decision to detain him, PAP news agency reported.

"The court refused to extradite Vladimir Zh., suspected in the Nord Stream bombing, to Germany and canceled his temporary detention," the publication says.

On October 7, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the extradition was not in Warsaw's national interests, but the decision remained with the judicial authorities.

46-year-old Vladimir Zhuravlyov was detained by police on September 30 in the town of Pruszkow near Warsaw on the basis of a European arrest warrant. In Germany, the Ukrainian is suspected of participating in the bombing of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines, and under German law he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Earlier, Die Zeit newspaper reported that German investigators had probably identified all the saboteurs who blew up the Nord Streams. Arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian citizens. The seventh suspect, as noted by the publication, may have died in December 2024 during the fighting in Ukraine. According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office of Germany, the sabotage group consisted of a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert and four divers who arrived from Rostock to the crime scene in the Baltic Sea on the yacht Andromeda.