Trump announces upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest

WASHINGTON, October 16. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will soon hold a new in-person meeting, which will take place in Budapest, the US leader announced following a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart.

"At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. <...> President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary <...>," Trump wrote on his page on the Truth Social network.