Palestinian factions, including Hamas, to discuss governance of Gaza Strip — TV

CAIRO, October 16. /TASS/. Palestinian factions, including Hamas, will soon meet in Cairo to jointly discuss the future direction of the Gaza Strip, including governance, Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to it, a Hamas delegation will arrive on Wednesday headed by the current leader of the movement in Gaza and head of the negotiating team with Israel Khalil al-Heyya.

According to Al Hadath, other groups and factions of the Palestinian movement, including the Islamic Jihad, will also arrive on Wednesday.

"Preliminary bilateral meetings between individual factions, as well as with representatives of mediators [in negotiations with Israel], will pave the way for an expanded meeting of the Palestinian factions," Al Hadath said.

At this joint event, the agenda will cover "the most pertinent issues of the Palestinian movement, including the formation of a committee for the management of the Gaza Strip."

Al Hadath did not say whether one of the largest factions, Fatah, headed by President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, which actually administers the West Bank, will come for the consultations.

On September 29, the White House released a "comprehensive plan" by US President Donald Trump aimed at resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. The 20 point-plan includes the introduction of temporary external control in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of an international stabilization force there. On October 9, Trump said that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first stage of the peace plan.

On Monday, a peace summit was held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, which was convened on the occasion of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all Israeli hostages held there. During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement. According to al-Sisi's office, the summit participants called for the implementation of the next stages of Trump's plan to resolve the conflict in the sector, including governance, infrastructure rehabilitation and a political settlement.