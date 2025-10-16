Europe in great danger of becoming direct participant in Ukraine war — Hungary's Orban

BUDAPEST, October 16. /TASS/. The European Union has already spent €180 billion in military aid on Ukraine, and the risk of Europe directly engaging with Russia has never been higher, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"The risks of Europe entering the war between Russia and Ukraine have never been greater," Orban said addressing a meeting of Hungarian minority organizations abroad. According to him, the EU has already channeled €180 billion into the Ukraine war and it is looking "to support the war with another package worth €40 billion as soon as the Ukrainians run out of reserves."

European leaders have described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "our war," the Hungarian head of government noted, which shows once again that the EU "has openly taken the side of Ukraine." "When we discuss the war, we mention not only human lives, but also money and the economic impact. If you look at the EU’s next seven-year budget, you cannot but notice that 25% of various expenses is designated for the Ukrainians even as Ukraine is not an EU member," Orban maintained.

However, he has said previously that Hungary will back the EU’s draft budget for 2028-2034, tabled by the European Commission, with €360 billion allocated for Ukraine.