Iran, Moscow should work together in human rights sphere, ambassador to Moscow says

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Iran and Russia need to develop cooperation in the human rights sphere to counteract Western attempts to draw a wedge between nations, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said as he noted that representatives of various peoples and religions "coexist peacefully together" in both countries.

"We should use these opportunities to bring the peoples of the region together and neutralize attempts [by Western countries] to sow discord between the nations that is so deeply rooted in this civilizational area," the Iranian diplomat said on the anniversary of the founding of the Persian Empire 2550 years ago, dating back to Cyrus the Great. "We should strengthen our cooperation and develop ties to stick to this human rights principle and work for the sake of the entire human civilization," he explained.

"Active consultations, work and cooperation to develop these relations" are currently underway between Iranian and Russian government officials, the ambassador added.