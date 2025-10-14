Minsk could serve as peace broker on Ukraine — Belarus’ KGB

MINSK, October 14. /TASS/. Belarus could help break the deadlock on Ukraine, given its ties to the parties involved, KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel told BelTA.

"We know the Ukrainians, we know the Russians. Our president communicates with both sides and has a clear grasp of the current state of affairs. The position of the Republic of Belarus, of our president, is that we can contribute. It’s us who understand both the Russian side and the Ukrainian side. We could have found this consensus in that most difficult situation. It’s not apparent what other options are available," Tertel said.

"In this regard, I would like to say that the situation in Ukraine is going downhill. We do not yet see that the efforts - despite our best wishes - are leading to the end of this situation."