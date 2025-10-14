Ukrainian officials report damage to infrastructure facilities

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Kirovograd Region in central Ukraine, regional military administration head Andrey Raikovich wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a fire broke out that has now been extinguished.

Air raid sirens went off in parts of the region in the early hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several infrastructure facilities have suffered damage in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye Region, Ivan Fyodorov, head of the Ukraine-installed regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.

An air raid warning for the region remained in effect for over three hours last night.