Madagascar President Rajoelina confirmed he had left the country — Reuters

HARARE, October 14. /TASS/. Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina confirmed that he had left the country, Reuters reported, citing a televised address by the president.

According to Rajoelina, he was forced to do so for his own safety.

The president did not disclose his location.

According to the Africa Intelligence portal, Rajoelina had previously stated that he did not intend to resign and was merely making a "strategic retreat." On the morning of October 13, he held a video conference with his administration, confirming his ability to govern. Over the weekend, he held consultations with the leaders of several African countries to secure their support.