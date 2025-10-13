Turkish president teases Italian premier over her smoking habit

ANKARA, October 13. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan advised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to quit smoking as they were shaking hands on the sidelines of the peace summit in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, according to a video published by IHA.

"You look great, but you should quit smoking," the Turkish leader said.

"I know, I know," the Italian premier replied with a smile.

The "Peace Summit" in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is scheduled to officially mark the conclusion of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. According to Axios, leaders or foreign ministers from the UK, Germany, Indonesia, Jordan, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and France are expected to attend the summit.