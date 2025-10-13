Poland sees cyber threat from Russia turning into cyberwar

LONDON, October 13. /TASS/. Poland’s national security bureau chief Slawomir Cenckiewicz claims that Poland is in the midst of a cyberwar with Russia.

"When we look at the cyber domain, Poland is now in a state of war [with Russia], it’s not a state of threat any more," he told the Financial Times.

He accused Russia of allegedly using cybercurrency to finance hybrid attacks on EU countries.

This is not the first time that EU and NATO countries have accused Russia of allegedly seeking to stage hybrid operations, while offering no evidence to back up these allegations. Thus, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that he saw no point in commenting on allegations about Russia’s involvement in any cyberattacks on NATO and the European Union.