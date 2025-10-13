Trump raises possibility of discussing Tomahawks with Russia before sending them to Kiev

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he might speak with Russia about sending US-made Tomahawk missiles to Kiev before making a decision to supply these weapons to Ukraine.

"I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks," the US leader told reporters on board Air Force One to the Middle East. He added that he’s going to send Kiev Tomahawks if the Ukraine conflict "is not going to get settled."

Trump also said he discussed sending these missiles in a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky on October 11.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on October 2 that Tomahawk missiles "cannot be used" without the direct involvement of US military personnel and that this would mean a qualitatively new stage of escalation in relations between Russia and the United States.

On October 5, the Russian leader warned that a potential US decision to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine may ruin the positive trend in relations between Russia and the United States.