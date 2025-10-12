Not yet clear when exactly Hamas will begin releasing hostages — source

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. The exact time when Hamas will begin to release Israeli hostages under the Gaza deal is not yet clear but the process is expected to get underway "early in the morning" on October 13, an Israeli military source told TASS.

"We expect that this (the release of hostages - TASS) will take place early in the morning. The exact time is not yet known," he said.

However, according to the source, Israel is ready to receive the hostages "even if this happens earlier."

When asked to comment on media reports that the release of hostages may begin at 6:00 a.m. or 8:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. or 5:00 a.m. GMT) on October 13, the source said that "8:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m. or even 10:00 a.m. look more probable."

Earlier in the day, Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Berdosian told a briefing that the hostage release process will begin early on October 13. According to the Kan radio, radicals will begin releasing hostages at 6:00 p.m. Meanwhile, the Galei Zahal army radio station said that this will take place at 8:00 a.m. According to The Times of Israel newspaper, Red Cross employees will notify Israel two hours ahead of the beginning of the release.