Belarusian president urges calm over potential US Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called for calm regarding the potential supply of US Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He also identified Vladimir Zelensky as the primary obstacle to conflict resolution.

TASS has compiled the main points from the Belarusian leader’s statements.

Lukashenko suggested that US President Donald Trump employs a tactical approach to sensitive security issues, alternating between pressure and de-escalation.

"In this regard, we need to calm down. Our friend Donald has a certain tactic for handling the most sensitive issues first and foremost," Lukashenko stated, adding that "I think the US President understands this better than anyone. To avoid sliding into that path where a serious poison would be met with an antidote, he understands that this should not happen."

Lukashenko placed primary responsibility for the stalled peace process on Zelensky, noting "we have been receiving a lot of information in recent days that the issue here is not with the United States of America, which is very keen on progress here, not with Russia, which is ready for progress, and not with European leaders, but the problem lies more with Vladimir Zelensky."

He issued a stark warning about Ukraine's future, stating that "Russia is advancing on the front. I say this responsibly, as I observe it practically every day. And this could lead to the disappearance of Ukraine as a state.".