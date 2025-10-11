Dozens of Afghan servicemen killed in clashes with Pakistani armed forces — TV

DUBAI, October 12. /TASS/. At least several dozen Afghan servicemen were killed in clashes with Pakistani army units along the border between the two countries, Pakistan’s Geo TV channel reported.

According to it, the Pakistani armed forces used artillery, tanks, as well as aircraft and drones.

Earlier on Saturday, reports of gunfire emerged from the Afghan province of Helmand. Later, the Afghan Air Force struck the Pakistani city of Lahore. Taliban officials did not provide details of the operation. Afghanistan’s TOLO News TV channel reported on its website that at least 12 Pakistani servicemen were killed in the clashes.