Lecornu may form new government early next week — TV

PARIS, October 11. /TASS/. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will not form a new government until the beginning of next week at the earliest, TF1 reported, citing a source.

"The earliest ministers can be appointed is the beginning of next week," the TV channel quoted the source as saying.

Previously, it was assumed that Lecornu, who was reappointed prime minister on Friday, would form a government by Sunday evening, as the cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday was set to discuss the 2026 state budget bill.

On October 6, Lecornu resigned, stating that his "mission was accomplished" and that he would not return to the post. On October 10, Macron reappointed Lecornu as prime minister.