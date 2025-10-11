Lecornu says may resign again if conditions for cabinet’s work not met — newspaper

PARIS, October 11. /TASS/. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, who was reappointed to the post by President Emmanuel Macron on October 10, did not rule out resigning again if the conditions for successfully performing his duties are not met, La Tribune Dimanche reported.

"Returning to this post was not obvious to me," the newspaper quoted Lecornu as saying. "I resigned last Monday because the conditions [for working at the head of the government] were not there. If the conditions are not right again, I will leave. I have no intention of wasting my time," he emphasized.

According to the newspaper, Lecornu has decided to make the future government free from the influence of political parties and to not appoint candidates for the 2027 presidential election to ministerial posts. This includes the outgoing Justice Minister and close friend of the prime minister, Gerald Darmanin. The same will happen with the interior minister position, which is being vacated by Bruno Retailleau, the leader of the right-wing Republicans party, who intends to run in 2027. According to La Tribune Dimanche, Laurent Nunez, the prefect of the Paris police, may take this position.

Although Les Republicains refused to join the new French government, Lecornu acknowledged that some of its members may still accept ministerial positions. In addition, Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Minister Roland Lescure and Foreign Minister Jean-No·l Barrot may keep their positions.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed confidence that Macron will dissolve parliament if the deputies of the National Assembly (the lower house) support the no-confidence motion against the government.

On October 6, Lecornu resigned, saying that his "mission was accomplished" and that he would not return to the position. On October 10, Macron reappointed Lecornu as prime minister.