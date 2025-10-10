Peru’s Congress president takes oath of office as head of state

BUENOS AIRES, October 10. /TASS/. Jose Jeri, president of Peru’s Congress (unicameral parliament), has taken the oath of office as head of state after lawmakers voted to impeach President Dina Boluarte over a security crisis, according to a broadcast on the legislature’s YouTube channel.

"I swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president in accordance with Peru’s Constitution from this moment until July 26, 2026," Jeri said.

On Thursday, Peru’s Congress unanimously voted to remove Boluarte from office. She did not attend the Congress meeting.

Peru’s security situation has significantly deteriorated in recent years. In March, parliament passed a vote of no-confidence against Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez over a rise in crime. In May, Prime Minister Gustavo Andreansen resigned due to the security crisis. Results from a CPI poll published in September indicate that only 2.5% of respondents approved of how Boluarte was handling her job as president.

Boluarte is the third Peruvian president impeached in the past five years. She took office in December 2022 after the removal of Pedro Castillo. Martin Vizcarra, who had become president after Pedro Pedro Kuczynski resigned ahead of impeachment proceedings in March 2018, was removed from office in November 2020.