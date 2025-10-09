Azerbaijani president grateful to Putin for information on causes of AZAL flight crash

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for briefing him on the causes of the AZAL plane crash last December.

"And, certainly, special thanks for this detailed information about the tragedy last December when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed. You and I were in touch," Aliyev emphasized at a meeting with Putin in Dushanbe.

The Azerbaijani leader also thanked Putin for taking the investigation into the AZAL flight crash under his personal control. He expressed confidence that all "messages" sent by both sides to their citizens will be "positively received."

Aliyev also noted positive dynamics in ties between Moscow and Baku in all directions. "As you noted, there are good dynamics in the development of the trade turnover. And on all other tracks there have been no hiccups," the Azerbaijani president stressed, noting that the roadmaps approved by the two leaders are being successfully implemented.

He again wished Putin a happy birthday, recalling that he called him two days ago on the occasion. "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you once again and wish all the best to you, your loved ones and the friendly people of Russia," the Azerbaijani leader said.

The Embraer 190 passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed on December 25 near the Kazakh city of Aktau. There were 67 people on board – 62 passengers and five crew, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. According to the latest data, 29 people survived. There were 16 Russian citizens among the passengers. Nine of them survived, and were taken to Moscow and federal medical institutions.