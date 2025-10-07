NEW YORK, October 8. /TASS/. Israel will engage in indirect negotiations with the Palestinian movement Hamas over the next few days, but if these talks fail, it is prepared to act independently to secure the return of hostages from the Gaza Strip, the Permanent Representative of the Jewish State to the UN, Danny Danon, stated.

"And now in the next few days, we will sit in Egypt with the negotiators, and we will be able to see if Hamas is actually accepting the plan without playing games. <...> If it will not walk through diplomacy, then we would have to resume the outweigh but we will bring them back, either the easy way or the outweigh," he said in an interview with Fox Business.

On September 29, the White House released the US president’s comprehensive plan aimed at resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip. The document consists of 20 provisions. Notably, it calls for the establishment of a temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel announced its agreement with the plan. Later, Hamas expressed a willingness to release all living Israeli hostages held in Gaza and to return the bodies of those who have died.

On the evening of October 6, indirect negotiations between Israeli and Hamas delegations resumed in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks. The US is represented by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and American leader’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.