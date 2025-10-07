CHISINAU, October 7. /TASS/. The Head of Moldova’s Gagauzia autonomy Evghenia Gutsul expressed gratitude to Russia for its assistance and support to the region and its residents in a message of birthday congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Gagauzia is grateful for and has not forgotten the support that Russia has provided and continues to provide to our autonomy. This includes not only humanitarian and social projects but also moral support for our people, who see Russia as a strategic partner and a guarantor of peace on our land," stated the regional leader.

Relations between Chisinau and Comrat have significantly deteriorated since the 2023 Gagauzia leadership elections, which were won by opposition representative Gutsul. She announced her intention to strengthen friendly ties between the autonomy and Russia and criticized the confrontational policy toward Moscow pursued by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her pro-Western government. Chisinau attempted to declare the elections illegal, then increased the tax burden on the autonomy and stripped it of its powers in the justice sector. Pressure was also exerted on Gutsul’s predecessors in the position. They accused Moldova of violating the 1994 law on the special legal status of Gagauzia, which enshrined agreements under which the Gagauz people renounced building an independent state.

In August, a court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison in a case involving the financing of the banned Moldovan party Sor. Gutsul called the verdict a "political reprisal dictated from above" and stated that she would fight for her name and the truth.