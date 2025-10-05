Trump warns Hamas of ‘complete obliteration’ if it refuses to cede power in Gaza

NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has warned Hamas of complete elimination if it refuses to cede power in the Gaza Strip.

"Complete obliteration," he told CNN when asked what Hamas will face if it doesn’t cede control of the enclave.

On September 29, the White House unveiled the US president’s "comprehensive plan" to resolve the Gaza conflict, consisting of 20 points. The proposal includes temporary external administration of the enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. Israel has voiced its support for the plan.

On October 3, Hamas handed over its response to Trump’s proposal to the mediator. It expressed readiness to release all living Israeli hostages held in the enclave and hand over the bodies. The movement also confirmed its willingness to turn over the responsibility of running Gaza to a Palestinian body of independent technocrat politicians. However, Hamas noted that the remaining points of Trump’s plan regarding the future of Gaza should be discussed within a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework."

A new round of indirect Israel-Hamas talks will take place in Egypt on October 6.