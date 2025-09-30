Many US military officials criticize country's new defense strategy — newspaper

WASHINGTON, September 30. /TASS/. Many US defense officials are criticizing the new version of the US National Defense Strategy being prepared by the Pentagon, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper’s sources among former and current officials, "military leaders have raised serious concerns about the Trump administration’s forthcoming defense strategy, exposing a divide between the Pentagon’s political and uniformed leadership." The Washington Post emphasized that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "has signaled that the Pentagon will withdraw some forces from Europe and consolidate commands in a way that unnerves some US allies."

The newspaper specified that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine is among the many military leaders criticizing the new strategy. The article noted that "dissent during the drafting process is normal," but, according to sources, "the number of officials concerned about the document — and the depth of their criticism — is unusual."

According to The Washington Post, "there is growing discontent at the Pentagon with the plan, which they see as short-sighted and maybe useless, given the president's super personal and sometimes contradictory approach to foreign policy." The newspaper’s sources said that "much of the internal criticism of the new strategy regards the document’s emphasis on threats to the US homeland even as China continues a rapid military buildup that uniformed leaders have warned is narrowing the US’ edge in the Pacific." The article specified that "there are still substantial sections of the document that do focus on China, but these are largely concentrated on the threat of an attack on Taiwan, rather than global competition with the US’ largest adversary," that is, Beijing.

Contents of newest US National Defense Strategy

In early September, Politico reported that the new version of the National Defense Strategy would shift the US' focus from deterring Russia and China to ensuring the defense of its continental territory and security in the Western Hemisphere. The newspaper noted that the document prioritizes domestic and regional missions over countering Beijing and Moscow, citing sources.

The previous unclassified version of the US National Defense Strategy was published in October 2022 by the former US administration led by Joe Biden. It stated that the United States would contain Russia and attempt to gain the upper hand in competition with China. At the same time, the document asserted that Russia poses a direct threat to world order.