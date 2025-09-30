Hamas to respond to US plan for Gaza in few days — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas will respond to the US plan to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip in a few days at the earliest, Politico reported, citing a source.

According to the newspaper, Hamas received copies of the US proposal from representatives of Egypt and Qatar. The movement has promised to study it carefully before responding.

Earlier, the White House published a plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. In addition, the document proposes transferring the enclave to external administration for a transitional period. During this time, residents of the enclave would be given the opportunity to leave and return.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a press conference with Trump in Washington that he supports the US president's plan to end military operations in Gaza. However, he noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages the proposal, Israel will "finish the job by itself.".