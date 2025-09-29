Palestinian authorities confident Trump capable of finding path to peace in Gaza

CAIRO, September 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is working tirelessly to resolve the situation in the Middle East and is capable of achieving peace in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) said in a statement.

"The State of Palestine welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J. Trump to end the war on Gaza and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace," the WAFA news agency quoted the document. The PNA also confirmed that it remains ready "to work with the United States, regional states, and partners to end the war on Gaza through a comprehensive agreement" and ultimately reach a two-state agreement with Israel.

Earlier, the White House published a plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. In addition, the document proposes transferring the enclave to external administration for a transitional period. During this time, residents of the enclave would be given the opportunity to leave and return.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a press conference with Trump in Washington that he supports the US president's plan to end military operations in Gaza. However, he noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages the proposal, Israel will "finish the job by itself.".