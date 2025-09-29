MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A contingent of several thousand NATO soldiers is currently deployed in Moldova, Ilan Shor, leader of the opposition Victory bloc, asserted.

"Today we know that, according to our estimates, several thousand NATO soldiers are stationed in Moldova. We have information that European leaders want to turn Moldova into a second Ukraine; they want a war without getting their hands dirty. That is why Moldova has been flooded with weapons for the past six months," Shor said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The politician emphasized that the West is seeking to turn Moldova into a testing ground for its experiments.

Earlier, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS that NATO is setting up bases in Moldova to monitor cargo logistics and the movement of military units.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) received by TASS, the European Union is intent on occupying Moldova and is preparing to deploy NATO "troops" in the Odessa Region to intimidate Transnistria.