Belarusian president slams "foolish" NATO threats of Russian aircraft shoot-down plans

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has strongly condemned recent NATO statements regarding plans to shoot down Russian or Belarusian aircraft, labeling them "foolish and ill-considered" and warning that any such action would be met with an "instant" response.

In comments to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, Lukashenko contrasted the alliance's rhetoric with Minsk's recent cooperative gesture toward Poland, recalling how Belarus had proactively warned Warsaw about the flight of 9 to 12 drones that could not be intercepted over its own territory. "They were even surprised that we notified them. So, are they going to shoot down our planes, helicopters, or Russian ones because of this? You can't act like that; neighbors don't operate that way," he stated.

Lukashenko also criticized Poland’s recent decision to close its border with Belarus, describing the move as "a bigger scam." The remarks were broadcast via the Telegram channel "Pul Pervogo," which is linked to the Belarusian head of state’s press service.