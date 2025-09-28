UK politician detained in London airport after returning from Moscow — Telegraph

LONDON, September 28. /TASS/. Leader of the Workers Party of Britain George Galloway and his spouse were detained after returning from Moscow at the London airport under the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act, The Daily Telegraph newspaper said.

According to the news outlet, the politician and his wife, Putri Gayatri Pertiwi, arrived at Gatwick Airport from the Russian capital by a flight via Abu Dhabi. The couple was then let go without any charges announced. Law enforcement agencies did not release any details.