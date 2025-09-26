Hamas ready to relinquish control of Gaza, but won’t lay down its arms — senior official

NEW YORK, September 26. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas is ready to relinquish control of the Gaza Strip, but it cannot be excluded from the negotiation process and will not lay down its arms, senior leader Ghazi Hamad told CNN in an interview.

"Regarding the ruling of Gaza, we are ready to be out of the ruling of Gaza, we have no problem with this," Hamad said. At the same time, he emphasized that it was impossible "to exclude Hamas from the Palestinian questions and Palestinian situation, because Hamas is playing a positive role." The senior official also said that the organization's armed wing has a "legitimate and legal weapon which is used all the time" to fight the occupation, adding that Hamas "will never surrender."

Hamad said that the negotiation process is currently completely frozen. He blamed the US for part of the failure of the negotiations, saying that they "cannot prove they are honest and neutral mediators."

On September 9, Israel carried out strikes against members of the radical leadership who were in Doha. Hamas reported the deaths of six people, including the son of one of the organization's leaders in the Gaza Strip, and a member of the Qatari security forces. Hamad was one of the people in the building who managed to survive.