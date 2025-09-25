NATO is using Ukraine as springboard for attacks on Russia, says Bolivian president

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. NATO countries are using Ukraine as a springboard for attacking Russia, and the North Atlantic Alliance's expansion is leading to a prolongation of the armed conflict, Bolivian President Luis Arce said while speaking at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We also see the logic of death in Eurasia. There, despite constant attempts to find a political solution, NATO expansion has led to a prolongation of the armed conflict, while Ukraine is being used as a springboard for attacks on Russia," the Bolivian leader noted.