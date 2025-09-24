Poland reopens its border with Belarus — BelTA

MINSK, September 25. /TASS/. Polish agencies reopened the border with Belarus in the small hours of September 25, allowing vehicles into Poland, BelTA news agency reported.

The Belarusian news agency released footage and images showing transport moving toward Poland via the Brest border crossing.

On Wednesday morning, Belarus’ State Border Committee said it had received official notification from Poland’s border guard about the reopening of border checkpoints starting September 25.

Poland closed all previously operational border crossings with Belarus overnight on September 12. In addition to the passenger transport checkpoint in Terespol, traffic ceased at the "Kukuryki-Kozlovichi" freight checkpoint and three railway crossings: "Kuznica Bialostocka"-"Grodno," "Siemianowka"-"Svisloch," and "Terespol"-"Brest." The decision was announced on September 9 by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who linked the move to Belarus and Russia holding their joint Zapad 2025 exercises.