Contacts between Russia, US to help avoid WW3 — Hungarian foreign minister

UN, September 25. /TASS/. Hungary welcomes the high-level contacts between Russia and the United States, because as long as they persist, there is a chance to avoid a third world war, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"[Russian Foreign] Minister [Sergey] Lavrov shared that he held a meeting today with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. I think this is excellent news. As long as high-level contacts between Russia and the US continue, we can hope that the worst-case scenario, a third world war, can be avoided," Szijjarto said after his meeting with Lavrov at the UN.

He added that the behavior of many European leaders shows they are more inclined to undermine peace efforts on Ukraine than support them.

"Europe should be making efforts to achieve peace, but so far, the behavior of many European leaders suggests they are more prepared to undermine peace efforts than to support them," Szijjarto stated.