Israel demands demilitarization, guarantees for Druze community from Syria

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. During its negotiations with Syria, Israel seeks to obtain guarantees of southwest Syria’s demilitarization, and security guarantees for the Druze community, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Negotiations with Syria are taking place. Their conclusion is contingent on ensuring the interests of Israel, which include, inter alia, the demilitarization of south-western Syria and preserving the safety and security of the Druze in Syria," the office said in a statement.

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session on September 22 that his country "wants to avert a war with Israel, because it needs peace to continue the process of rebuilding." In his words, the two neighbors can agree on security measures, but "Israel should withdraw from the territory of Syria in any case."

On September 17, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer held US-brokered talks in London. According to Syria TV, the two ministers discussed a new draft agreement on security measures to replace the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria. The meeting which lasted for five hours was attended by US Special Envoy for the Middle East Tom Barrack, who acts as a go-between at the talks.

Following the change of power in Syria in early December 2024, the Israeli military announced that it took positions in the buffer zone in the Golan Heights which has been separating the Israel-and Syria-controlled territories since 1974. Among others, it took control of the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, facing no resistance. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria was no longer in effect after Syrian troops had left the area following the change of government in Damascus.