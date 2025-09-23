Alaska summit gives hope for peace in Ukraine through dialogue — Brazilian president

NEW YORK, September 23. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska has raised hopes for a negotiated settlement to the Ukrainian conflict, Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said at the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Everyone already understands that there will be no military solution to the conflict [in Ukraine]," he said. "The recent meeting in Alaska has raised hopes for a negotiated settlement," the president emphasized.

According to Lula da Silva, the parties to the conflict must develop "realistic ways" out of the crisis. "It is necessary to take into account the legitimate security concerns of all its participants," he said.

The Brazilian leader recalled that the country’s authorities, together with China, are also ready to contribute to the settlement. "The African initiative and the ‘Friends for Peace’ group, created by China and Brazil, can contribute to the development of dialogue," the president concluded.