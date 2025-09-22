Gaza belongs to Palestine, Israel must stop attacks — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, September 22. /TASS/. Israel must stop its military operations in the Gaza Strip, which belongs to the State of Palestine, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an integral part of Palestinian territory," he told reporters while commenting on the conflict's escalation and several Western countries' recognition of the State of Palestine. "Under the current circumstances, China believes that it is extremely important to promote a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe," the diplomat emphasized.

The spokesman clarified that achieving an early end to the conflict and establishing lasting peace "is in line with the common aspirations of the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, as well as the peoples of the Middle East." "This is also the most pressing task for the international community," he added.

Guo Jiakun emphasized that countries with "special influence" on Israel need to "effectively fulfill their responsibilities." He pointed to the importance of adhering to two principles: "Palestine should be ruled by Palestinians" and "two states for two peoples."

The Chinese diplomat also stressed the importance of maintaining a broad international consensus on the Palestinian issue and refraining from unilateral actions. "Peace cannot be achieved through force, and security cannot be ensured through violence," he said, confirming Beijing's readiness to "resolutely support the just cause of the Palestinian people."

Since October 2023, Israel has conducted a military operation in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of over 65,200 people and injuries to over 166,000 civilians. On September 21, the heads of government of Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada announced their recognition of Palestinian statehood. Later, the Portuguese foreign minister did the same.