PARIS, September 22. /TASS/. The 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be adopted shortly, has been coordinated with the US, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said during a TF1 TV broadcast.

"The new large-scale package of sanctions has been coordinated with the US for the first time since Donald Trump returned to power," the top diplomat said.

According to him, the new package will be adopted in the near future.

On September 19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the EC's proposals for the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions. These include a ban on importing Russian LNG into the EU starting in January 2027, as well as measures targeting cryptocurrencies and banks. However, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis stated that the new package of EU anti-Russian sanctions will not include restrictions on purchasing oil from Russia, despite the demands of US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry's European Affairs Department Director Vladislav Maslennikov said in an interview with Izvestia that the EU's proposals for the 19th package of sanctions demonstrate that the community's sanctions policy has exhausted itself.