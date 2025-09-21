West not role model, 'better way' exists — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, September 21. /TASS/. The West should not be seen as a role model; there is a "better way," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"We need courage - intellectual, political, and personal - to recognize that the West is no longer a role model to follow, and to show that there is a better way," the prime minister wrote on X.

In his view, "the European Union is teetering on the brink, with debt, migration, violence, and failing policies everywhere," while Hungary "stands firm: migrant-free, pro-family, providing opportunities to those willing to work."

In November 2024, Orban said that the West’s attempts to impose its development model on the world had failed, pointing to the rise of Asian countries as independent power centers. He urged Europe to adapt to the new geopolitical reality in order to ensure its survival.