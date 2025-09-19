BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. Israel's growing international isolation roots in its own actions, not the influence of external forces, the editorial of the China Daily newspaper says commenting on the recent statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that China and Qatar allegedly use social media to organize its information blockade.

"Such statements are just a ploy designed to distract attention from the real causes of Israel's growing international isolation - its actions in the Gaza Strip and its long-standing disregard for a just settlement of the Palestinian issue. Accusing China of organizing some kind of ‘information blockade’ not only distorts the facts, but also risks further distracting the international community from the urgent task of ending the Gaza conflict," the newspaper said.

According to the publication, the world has been witnessing a growing number of civilian casualties and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza for several months now, this is why it was the endless footage of destroyed homes, hospitals and children suffering from violence that caused outrage around the world, and not "artificial intelligence technologies" or "manipulation on social networks." Israel's rejection of the path of negotiation and an end to violence, combined with its unilateral actions, continues to undermine trust and prospects for coexistence. To make matters worse, Israel has expanded the conflict by attacking Qatar, a country that played a crucial role in brokering a ceasefire.

"Netanyahu's attempt to shift the blame onto external forces does not change the reality that Israel stands at a crossroads that it has created itself. The European Commission's proposal to suspend trade preferences for Israel and impose sanctions against Israeli entities, as well as the growing solidarity of Islamic and Arab countries in the Middle East, should warn Tel Aviv that it is only isolating itself by continuing to ignore international law," the story says.